Speech to Text for Junior Achievement Hall of Fame Dinner

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

and creativity to make any program a success. that's what community leaders put into one local organization. "junior achievement of the wabash valley" held its hall of fame dinner tonight. the organization honored the community leaders who help make the program a reality. junior achievement teaches local students the value of money. organizers say teaching the next generation of students is a community effort. "right now" students are "pedaling"