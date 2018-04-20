Clear

What is a freeze warning?

What is a freeze warning?

Posted: Thu Apr 19 19:28:08 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Apr 19 19:28:08 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

freeze warning in mid april can be detrimental. an overnight freeze is not normal for mid-april. a normal april evening usually will see temperatures in the mid 40's. typically the national weather service issues a freeze warning in late fall for the first frost of the season. after the first frost the national weather service assumes the general population will understand freezing is possible for the rest of the season. in late spring however a freeze warning means something different. the freeze warnings the wabash valley has been experiencing tip off farmers and gardeners that plants that may have already been planted - are in danger. the late season freeze also continues to keep the ground cooler than normal. brady: "most plants like the soil temeprature to be at least 60 degrees before they start to grow .. with another freeze ... it could delay planting season even further." soil temperatures are normally high enough to begin planting in indiana in late april. this year, temperatures have been consistantly below normal. but what should you do during a freeze warning? make sure outdoor pets are taken care of and sensitive plants are brought inside. in terre haute - brady harp - storm team 10. purdue researchers are making huge steps in stopping
