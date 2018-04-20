Clear

North Terre Haute School Bus Crash

North Terre Haute School Bus Crash

Posted: Thu Apr 19 19:23:35 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Apr 19 19:23:36 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for North Terre Haute School Bus Crash

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

on the crash we told you about earlier on news 10. three vigo county school buses were stopped on fruitridge avenue at the railroad tracks, as required by law. police told us a truck trying to turn off of a service road crossed into the path of another car. the truck and car collided, sending the car into the driver's side of the school bus. there were 13 high school students on the bus at the time. indiana state police said no one was seriously hurt. officers did not give any citations at the scene. troopers are looking into the possibility the truck driver might've been waved across by a bus driver. "going out of business" sales are set to
Terre Haute
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 61°
Robinson
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 61°
Zionsville
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 57°
Rockville
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 61°
Casey
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 60°
Brazil
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 61°
Marshall
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 61°
A warmer weekend.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It