Speech to Text for North Terre Haute School Bus Crash

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

on the crash we told you about earlier on news 10. three vigo county school buses were stopped on fruitridge avenue at the railroad tracks, as required by law. police told us a truck trying to turn off of a service road crossed into the path of another car. the truck and car collided, sending the car into the driver's side of the school bus. there were 13 high school students on the bus at the time. indiana state police said no one was seriously hurt. officers did not give any citations at the scene. troopers are looking into the possibility the truck driver might've been waved across by a bus driver.