Speech to Text for Carson's is leaving Terre Haute

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

start tomorrow at bon-ton stores across the country. as we first told you last night, "carson's" will leave the honey creek mall in terre haute. it's part of bon-ton's bankruptcy liquidation plan. this means terre haute will lose another department store. but.. the city isn't alone in this trend. today we talked with chamber of commerce president, david haynes. he said mall owners everywhere are thinking about new opportunities. beyond retail, there's lots of conversation about fitness, about entertainment, dining. a bankruptcy judge approved bon-ton's liquidation plan yesterday. court documents show all stores are set to be closed no later than august 31st.