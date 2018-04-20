Speech to Text for Remembering Garrett Sands

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

mourn the loss of a local teen. many gathered for a candlelight vigil... on what would have been garrett sand's 18th birthday. the terre haute south high school senior was killed at a party last month. news 10's heather good is live where the ceremony wrapped up not long ago. she walks us through what happened tonight... i'm here at terre haute south vigo high school we're family and friends gathered earlier tonight for a birthday celebration for garrett sands. music / happy birthday this was video from earlier this evening. people gathered with candles around the teens car and listened to some of his favorite songs. many also wore black t-shirts with "the g team" printed on the front. garrett sands mother says she found a quote on her sons instagram account - "work for what you want, achieve what you desire"... she says garrett was a hard worker and he was kind. that's why she also passed out random acts of kindness cards to those at the celebration. something about him being kind and helping others people are encouraged to visit the page "remember garrett sands" on facebook to share stories of kindness. live in terre haute, with photo journalist marty ledbetter, heather good news 10. troopers will inspect a school bus before