Art Spaces Lunch

haute" earlier today. it was the fourth annual art spaces spring luncheon. all the proceeds from the event go to wabash valley art spaces. there was also a presentation titled "who lives, who dies, who tells your story." it told the behind the scenes story of the broadway play hamilton. it also outlined the book that inspired the play. its an event art spaces looks forward to each springespecially when it comes to educating the community. "we've been able to present a wide variety of speakers and books. they seem to be of interest, we've gotten really good crowds so it seems to be so far a really popular event." art spaces next big event will be an arts and crafts brew-off. that'll take place at the terre haute brewing company friday may fourth. for more information about art spaces go to our website at wthitv.com indiana state university's president is excited to
