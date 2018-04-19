Speech to Text for Moore to the Story: ISU's future

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

but her main focus is the future. dr. deborah curtis officially became indiana state university's newest president last week... you've heard she's the first female university president. but as i found out there's much more to her story. a handshake... a smile... and a step into the future. this isu alum has already made a mark. you've heard the biggest headline about her presidency.... 22:22:26,14 "i think the part i'm greatful about for that is, i don't feel like i broke any glass ceilings. i just took all the steps to prepare myself for this position. " but, dr. deborah curtis isn't the type to go on and on about herself. that's why she wanted to talk with us ... one on one. and right away, she told us some of her concerns. 22:10:06,02 "perception has a lasting effect. so we've got to start it now, we've got to start now, we've got to get at it now and we can't think we've ever arrived" indiana state university...it attracts thousands of students every year... but dr. curtis says there's stigma, you've probably heard. isu, is sometimes called the consolation school of indiana.. not as good as the others.. 22:08:14,09 "you know, sometimes if you say 'bad, bad, bad,' you think bad. but i don't think it's as much that as it is people owning other people's perceptions of their own institution's mission, as being better than ours, and it really isn't" she says that's simply not true. that's why one of her first goals is to change that perception ... . she wants to do that by emphasizing the grads.... who she says are doing great things everywhere. 22:09:03,10 "i can't be in that capital building in indianapolis without running into our alumni all over the place." she's also taking on another issue many of you have voiced. isu is too secluded from the city of terre haute. we asked her about it, and she begs to differ. 22:14:15,04 "i would suggest to you that our community engagement endeavors way far surpass getting across cherry or wabash or beyond and i don't think we're as visible with that work as we could be." she acknowledges there's a lot to do. but she's focused. 22:24:19,20 "i'm incredibly passionate that i'm going to do my very best to team up with folks here and do good things for indiana state university, and basically the wabash valley because we're all connected." and if the past is a predictor, you can bet she's up to the challenge. we obviously didn't have time to for our entire interview. but you can see it all online... wthitv.com. [c3]wx tease-twcam i'll have your full