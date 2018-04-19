Speech to Text for Final Fork: Earl's Supper Club

we're down to the last contender.. "in our final four..final fork showdown"! all this week.. "the fork in the road crew" has made stops at the top-"4" vote-getters in the contest. votes.. that you-at-home made! that's how the top-"4" restaurants were selected. "today".. "the crew" hit the road to visit west union, illinois. more specifically .. "earl's supper club"! "earl's" has been a staple in west union since the 19- 50's. "owner gary williams" pulled ou all the stops for the judges.. he started with hot wings, fried mushrooms, fried pickles, and even fried green beans. then, "the judges" sampled frie chicken, the fish.. which is what earl's is known for, some shrimp, and a ham steak that the judges say "is incredible". "gary says".. it's an honor to make it to the final-"4".. and he has his loyal customers to thank for it! //////// [e3]final fork earls supper club-sot vo //////// "just glad to have customers that appreciate what you do, we are just lucky to be in a community like west union i mean unless you have been here or lived here people really support all the restuarants just not mine but the rest of them, it's just a great place to have a business." //////// "the judges say" .. earl's has food that leaves an impression.. and "if" you haven't made the trip yet.. you need to. o-k... only "1"-restaurant can be named "the 20-18 final fork champion"! and we will