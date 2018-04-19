Clear
Cyclothon at ISU

Posted: Thu Apr 19 15:02:19 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Apr 19 15:02:19 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

kick start today at noon and will pedal into tomorrow. "the i-s-u physical therapy association" is behind this event. students are riding to raise money "for the terre haute boys and girls club". "members of this club" voluntee at the boys and girls club every friday. they encourage all to get out there and be active! //////// [c2]cyclothon at isu-sot vo ///// "we want to show.. we don't just want to tell people to do it.. we practice what we preach." ////// "the students" raise money by getting people to sponsor them for the number of miles they ride. the way "the cyclo-thon" works is that someone is on the bike at all times. "the money raised" will go toward getting new sports equipment for the boys and girls club. [c3]weather tease-wxctr "cold and breezy" on this thursday! we just can't shake this
