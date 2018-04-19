Clear
Master Gardeners at DeVaney

Master Gardeners at DeVaney

Posted: Thu Apr 19 15:00:38 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Apr 19 15:00:38 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Master Gardeners at DeVaney

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

what nearly "80"-kindergartners did today. for the 2nd year .. "students at devaney elementary school" took the short trip to rural king. "the goal" is to teach the youngsters about plants, gardens, and just getting dirty! "era nichols".. "rural king's nursery manager says".. kids want to play in the dirt.. they just don't always have the opportunity to do it! /////// [b21]master gardeners teach at devaney-sot vo /////// "we want them to play in the dirt. they know how to use their fingers and their thums to do their little computers, but how many children can actually get dirty? so, we are trying to get these kids into the dirt and play." //////// this is the 2nd year for the program. "rural king's children's garden" is open to the public. "big news" for some southern indiana communities
