Chamber of Commerce reacts to Carson's closing

Chamber of Commerce reacts to Carson's closing

Posted: Thu Apr 19 14:58:22 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Apr 19 14:58:22 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

retail anchor store.. is on the chopping block. "this time".. we're talking about "carson's" "at honey creek mall". "bon-ton".. the company that owns "carson's".. recently file bankruptcy. "today".. "news 10" spoke wit the terre haute chamber of commerce. they've been "in direct contact with the mall owners" on the recent store closures. "president david haynes says".. "the mall" is going through a cycle.. but it's not alone. /////// [b18]chamber on carsons closing-sot //////// "we are going to have some new and different opportunities that will benefit the entire community, serve needs, provide jobs and it might be a new direction but it will be a positive direction. //////// "a timeline" has yet to be released "on when the terre haute store will close".
