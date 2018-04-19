Speech to Text for New Syrian marker in Terre Haute

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

syrian community right here in terre haute. and "a special ceremony" was held today to honor them. people who have lived here.. and contributed to the community for many, many years. news 10's.. "patrece dayton".. joins us now "live".. from a new landmark "celebrating the local syrians". "patrece"... /////// i'm standing at the corner of 5th and cherry streets on the indiana state university campus. this new historical marker was unveiled today. i'll give you an up close look at what it says in just a moment. they officially lifted off the tarp covering the new marker this morning in a special ceremony. lots of people turned out for the dedication. it's called the "little syria on the wabash marker". it was awarded to our area by the state of indiana historical marker program. a small way to honor the large syrian community in terre haute and how they have contributed to this city. "..it's a great, great celebration to our community and to everybody who happens to be of my background which is syrian..." ///////// let's look up close at this new marker. it reads...."in 1927...syrians established a orthodox christian church here which preserved the community's identity and traditions. their children and grandchildren enlarged the local syrian contribution as professionals, civic employees, and businessmen. they also enriched the city's cultural vitality through their ethnic festivals and cafes. many original families are here today." the people we spoke with today say they will be very proud to drive by this marker everyday. reporting live from 5th and cherry in terre haute..i'm patrece dayton. back to you. ////////// "friends and family" are