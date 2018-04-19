Speech to Text for Christopher Blanton enters not guilty plea

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

guilty plea in court today. "christopher blan-ton" is accused of a stand-off with police this past weekend. it happened "on oakland avenue" in terre haute. "police say".. it started-out "as a domestic dispute". "blan-ton" faces "3"- charges "criminal recklessness", "pointing a firearm", and "possession of methamphetamine". "a jury trial".. is set for october 10th. [b10]x new at 5-vo new for you now at "5". there's a large