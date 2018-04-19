Clear
Washington, Indiana armed robbery

finding "an armed robber" at this hour. take at look "at these surveillance photos". they were taken on sunday around "3"-in the morning "at the chuckles gas station" on highway-"57". police say.. the suspect attempted to forcibly gain entry into the "57 liquors". th suspect's vehicle is described as a dark blue dodge avenger with a spoiler, sunroof, and leather. the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous. if you have any information on this crime.. or, the suspect.. you are urged to contact police "immediately". the man behind "a weekend stand-off".. enters a "not"
