Speech to Text for Fennell Sentenced to federal prison

this hour! just a few hours ago.. "judge jane magnus stinson".. handed down her sentence "to fennell". "in december".. "a jury" need only a few hours to convict him.. of stealing more than "110"-thousand dollars "from the vigo county school corporation". "the u-s attorney's office said".. "fennell" and "frank shahadey" used a kickbac scheme.. to steal the money. news 10's "jon swaner".. was at today's sentencing.. and has more now "from indianapolis". ////////// franklin fennell was sentenced to 24 months at a federal camp. the judge also ordered him to pay back $110,600 dollars the government said fennell stole from from school children and the community at large. this is video of fennell leaving the birch bayh federal building after the hearing. the judge will allow fennell to be on release... for now. fennell's attorney asked that he be allowed to self-report to a federal camp. and the judge will recommend fennell do his 24 months at the camp in terre haute. the government had asked for a 27 to 30 month sentence, saying without fennell there would have been no crimes. fennell was director of facilities at the vigo county school corporation. he approved inflated invoices submitted to him for payment, and fennell and shahadey would split the kickback between them. two things to stress ... one, the judge can only recommend that fennell serve his time in terre haute. where he's ultimately place will be up to the bureau of prisons. two, there's no date set as of now as to when fennell will be required to self-report to prison to begin his sentence. we'll keep an eye on federal records to see when he's admitted into the b-o-p's system. in indianapolis, i'm news 10's jon swaner. back to you. ///////// "right now".. "detectives with indiana state police"