Speech to Text for Fennell sentencing set for Thursday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a former vigo county schools employee... will be heading to federal prison. sentencing for franklin fennell -- begins in less than "90" minutes. news 10's jon swaner is live in indianapolis -- with a preview of the hearing. /////////// melissa, a jury made quick work when reaching its guilty verdicts against fennell on all charges against him. they include wire fraud and stealing federal funds. fennell and frank shahadey stole more than 100- thousand dollars from the vigo county school corporation. they used a kickback scheme to pocket extra cash for themselves. shahadey has been released from federal prison. he pleaded guilty last year. the federal sentencing guidelines for fennell's case call for a prison sentence of 33 to 37 months. we expect this hearing to last about 90 minutes. most of that time will be filled with people about 90 minutes. most of that time will be filled with people testifying in support of franklin fennell. the defense asked letters written on his behalf remain under seal. the judge granted that motion yesterday. we'll bring you the judge's decision on air, on-line and on social media. live at the federal courthouse in downtown indianapolis, i'm news 10's jon swaner, back to you. also today -- former club basketball coach -- barry wolfe is expected in an illinois courtroom.