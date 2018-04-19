Clear
Horizon Health

Formerly Paris Community Hospital Family Medical Center.

opportunity to announce to everyone our new rebrand of horizon health that will take effect. beginning april 16th horizon health is the new brand name for what was formerly paris community hospital family medical center. the rebrand was a long time coming, and we felt strongly that we are more than just a paris facility. we have expanded out beyond paris, and even beyond edgar county. within that umbrella of horizon health, the entities under it include paris community hospital, paris clinic, the chrisman clinic, oakland clinic, easy care walk in clinic, and senior care. although we have a new name and brand, people need to understand that we will have the same care and quality of service that they've come to expect from us going forward into the future." break 3 [e1]intv...latta jeep event-pkg melissa talks with mike latta. wabash
