Honey Creek Garden Club's plant sale

Wednesday April 25th at Fairbanks Park

Posted: Thu Apr 19 05:18:58 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Apr 19 11:19:01 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

garden club's plant sale. it's coming up on wednesday, april 25th at fairbanks park in terre haute from 8:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. proceeds go to their scholarship fund. they will have many annuals, perennials, tomato plants, herbs and garden dcor. admission is free! 236-1604.
