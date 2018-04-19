Speech to Text for New information on double shooting

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we continue following breaking news overnight in knox county. that's where "2" people were shot. news 10's kiley thomas has been following this story all morning long. she's live in oaktown with the brand new information she just received within the hour. /////// indiana state police detectives are still investigating the double shooting that occurred at 3386 e. cardinal road, oaktown. the male has been identified as roger s. darrough, 63. he is still being treated for serious injuries at deaconess midtown hospital in evansville. the deceased female has been identified as sharon m. patton, 56. darrough and patton resided together at the residence. indiana state police and knox county sheriff's office responded to the residence last night after a family member requested a welfare check on the occupants. darrough was found in the attached garage. patton was found inside the residence. detectives do not believe anyone else is involved in this shooting. this is still an on- going investigation and additional information will be released as it becomes available. after digging through more than "800" pages of police documents -- autorities decided -- two