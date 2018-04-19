Speech to Text for Thursday Morning Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

this afternoon. a chilly north breeze will keep temps from getting too warm. highs today at 53. a freeze warning goes in effect for most of the viewing area overnight; a clear sky and low at 29. then, sunny and a lot nicer tomorrow with a high at 60. dry for the weekend and in the 60s. the time now is ?? in indiana, today, with ample sunshine this afternoon. a chilly north breeze will keep temps from getting too warm. highs today at 53. a freeze warning goes in effect for most of the viewing area overnight; a clear sky and low at 29. then, sunny and a lot nicer tomorrow with a high at 60. dry for the weekend and in the 60s. the time now is ?? in indiana, ?? in illinois. today, with ample sunshine this afternoon. a chilly north breeze will keep temps from getting too warm. highs today at 53. a freeze warning goes in effect for most of the viewing area overnight; a clear sky and low at 29. then, sunny and a lot nicer tomorrow with a high at 60. dry for the weekend and in the 60s. the time now is ?? in indiana, ?? in illinois. today, with ample sunshine this afternoon. a chilly north breeze will keep temps from getting too warm. highs today at 53. a freeze warning goes in effect for most of the viewing area overnight; a clear sky and low at 29. then, sunny and a lot nicer tomorrow with a high at 60. dry for the weekend and in the 60s. the time now is ?? in indiana, ?? in illinois. today, with ample sunshine this afternoon. a chilly north breeze will keep temps from getting too warm. highs today at 53. a freeze warning goes in effect for most of the viewing area overnight; a clear sky and low at 29. then, sunny and a lot nicer tomorrow with a high at 60. dry for the weekend and in the 60s. the time now is ?? in indiana, ?? in illinois. today, with ample sunshine this afternoon. a chilly north breeze will keep temps from getting too warm. highs today at 53. a freeze warning goes in effect for most of the viewing area overnight; a clear sky and low at 29. then, sunny and a lot nicer tomorrow with a high at 60. dry for the weekend and in the 60s. the time now is ?? in indiana, ?? in illinois. today, with ample sunshine this afternoon. a chilly north breeze will keep temps from getting too warm. highs today at 53. a freeze warning goes in effect for most of the viewing area overnight; a clear sky and low at 29. then, sunny and a lot nicer tomorrow with a high at 60. dry for the weekend and in the 60s. the time now is ?? in indiana, ?? in illinois. a look at the morning's top stories we're