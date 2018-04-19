Thursday Morning Forecast

Clear
Thursday: Morning clouds, but some afternoon sunshine possible. Not as warm. High: 53° Thursday night: Clear and cold. Wind becoming calm. Low: 31° Friday: Sunny and warmer. Breezy. High: 61°

this afternoon. a chilly north breeze will keep temps from getting too warm. highs today at 53. a freeze warning goes in effect for most of the viewing area overnight; a clear sky and low at 29. then, sunny and a lot nicer tomorrow with a high at 60. dry for the weekend and in the 60s.
Terre Haute
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 53°
Robinson
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 50°
Zionsville
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 40°
Rockville
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 53°
Casey
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 53°
Brazil
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 53°
Marshall
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 53°
Freeze Warning!
