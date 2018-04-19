Clear
SEVERE WX: Freeze Warning View Alerts

One dead after Knox County Shooting

One dead after Knox County Shooting

Posted: Wed Apr 18 20:41:42 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Apr 18 20:41:43 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for One dead after Knox County Shooting

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

story out of knox county. that's where authorities are investigating a double shooting in oaktown. one person is dead. indiana state police say someone asked for a welfare check for a relative. police say when they arrived at a home on cardinal road they found a man inside the garage. he had serious injuries. police say they found a woman dead. the man was taken to the hospital. news 10 will continue to follow this story and bring you more information as it develops.
Terre Haute
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 53°
Robinson
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 50°
Zionsville
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 40°
Rockville
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 53°
Casey
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 53°
Brazil
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 53°
Marshall
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 53°
Freeze Warning!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It