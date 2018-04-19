Speech to Text for One dead after Knox County Shooting

story out of knox county. that's where authorities are investigating a double shooting in oaktown. one person is dead. indiana state police say someone asked for a welfare check for a relative. police say when they arrived at a home on cardinal road they found a man inside the garage. he had serious injuries. police say they found a woman dead. the man was taken to the hospital. news 10 will continue to follow this story and bring you more information as it develops.