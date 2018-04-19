Clear
ISU softball beats Evansville

Sycamores won 6-3

Posted: Wed Apr 18 20:41:16 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Apr 18 20:41:17 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

showdown today... brooke mann likes to go shopping at the gap, the gap in right center....her two-run double gives isu a two-one lead in the first.... wild play here..... evansville smokes a liner off the glove of isu first baseman amanda grr- see-ohh, it ricochets to leslie sims at second, who grabs it and fires from her knee to get the out at first.... this was game was tied at two in the fifth ......bailey martin up with the bases loaded .....she singles center to give the sycamores the lead ..... next up is shaye barton and she sends all her friends home with a bases clearing three-run double.... isu would score four times in the fifth... the sycamores big fifth inning propels them to a six-three win over evansville .... [g0]break 5 news
