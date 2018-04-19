Clear
ISU baseball wins at Purdue

Sycamores first win this year over a Big Ten school

Posted: Wed Apr 18 20:40:25 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Apr 18 20:40:26 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

purdue met on the college baseball diamond, the boilers took last night's game in extra ininngs... sycamores looking for payback tonight, they visited west lafayette ... isu lead two-one in the ninth....sycamor e reliever tyler grauer rings up the batter ....for the second out ... purdue down to their last our, but they have the tying run at third.... how about this grauer was dialed in, he strikes out purdue all-american bryce bonner to end the game ..... sycamores win 2-1, they pick up their first win this season against a big ten opponent.... sycamore softball hosted evansville in a mvc
