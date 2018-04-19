Clear
SEVERE WX: Freeze Warning View Alerts

THS baseball wins at RP

Braves come out on top 12-4

Posted: Wed Apr 18 20:39:46 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Apr 18 20:39:46 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for THS baseball wins at RP

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

underdog, but they came to play ....garrett lawson says ding-dong that pitch is gone...... panthers take a one-nothing lead in the first... second inning.....owen findley drops a blooper in center to get terre haute south on the scoreboard, braves tie the game at 1-1.... brayton reed was the hitting star for terre haute south tonight ...he went four for five, drove in three runs, two here on the single..... reed also homered in the braves 12-4 win at riverton parke... for the second night in a row indiana state and
Terre Haute
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 53°
Robinson
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 50°
Zionsville
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 40°
Rockville
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 53°
Casey
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 53°
Brazil
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 53°
Marshall
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 53°
Freeze Warning!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It