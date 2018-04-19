Speech to Text for THS baseball wins at RP

underdog, but they came to play ....garrett lawson says ding-dong that pitch is gone...... panthers take a one-nothing lead in the first... second inning.....owen findley drops a blooper in center to get terre haute south on the scoreboard, braves tie the game at 1-1.... brayton reed was the hitting star for terre haute south tonight ...he went four for five, drove in three runs, two here on the single..... reed also homered in the braves 12-4 win at riverton parke... for the second night in a row indiana state and