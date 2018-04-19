Speech to Text for TH North baseball beats Sullivan

with just one loss this season that came to terre haute south.... the arrows got another shot at a terre haute school this evening, as they visited the north patriots.... tristan elder gets one past the sullivan third baseman....jason mundell hustles from second to give north a five-two lead in the fourth... later in the inning nice fundamental baseball by the patriots.....ross egger with the squeeze bunt, adam craig slides in safely at home.... terre haute north would build a seven-two lead, but sullivan would have a big fifth inning..... kaleb thrasher doubles to left, scoring two for the arrows..... sullivan would get as close as two, at seven-five... final inning, sullivan down to their last out and parker bray ends this game with an incredible diving catch in right..... bray takes away an arrows hit with awesome play.... terre haute north wins 8-5, arrows drops their second game this year and both losses have come to terre haute schools... [f8]th south rp-vo terre haute south baseball visited riverton parke.... rp was the