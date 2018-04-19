Speech to Text for THN-THS Track & Field recaps

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

south track and field meet took place tonight, the two rivals had to deal with more than just each other, but mother nature as well... the temperature dropped more than 20 degrees during this meet and their was wind gust as high as 37..... south took the top three spots in the 1600 meter run lead by sophomore lily barton .... sarah lonneman looked good in her return from an acl/mcl injury, she won the 400 meter dash for south... courtney bullard gave terre haute north a win in the 300-meter hurdles..... north freshman addison readinger is going to be a great runner like her mom, she won the 800.... lady braves senior maddy ealy won the high jump with a p-r of five-feet-two inches... south girls won 90-42 .....lady braves beat the lady patriots for the third year in a row... on the boys side..... turner mason pulled the upset in the 1600 meter run to give the patriots a win.... evansville signee and terre haute south senior carson kline bounced back from a tough 1600 meter run to take the 800.... south freshman brayden bender dominated the 300-meter hurdles ...... 400 meter dash had another patriot taking top honors, this time its chris clapp winning... terre haute north wins the boys meet 77-55, it the patriots first win over the braves since 2013.... sullivan baseball came into tonight