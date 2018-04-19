Speech to Text for Students for Change in Vigo County

stop pushing for tougher gun laws and safer schools. it was last month we introduced you to a group of girls from terre haute north vigo high school... after reaching out to vigo county school corporation leaders -- they were able to advocate and organize a walkout at their school. but as news 10's alia blackburn explains -- their work didn't stop there. she joins us in the studio with more on what the girls have been up to. [b11]students for change-front pkg faces of the victims and survivors of the parkland, florida school shootings are images yet to be forgotten... it's also motivation for hannah cervantes and sloan pollom to keep fighting for change. the girls say they're doing all they can here -- so tragedy won't happen again anywhere else. more than 100 students walked out of terre haute north vigo high school in march... coming together for not only support -- but change -- in light of tragedy "having everyone out there, standing for the same thing.. i think it sent a really powerful message." all made possible by this group of terre haute north students. from walkouts -- to marches ... sloan pollom and hannah cervantes say their work is far from done. "you can only do so much with the march for our lives and with the walkout..." their new group -- terre haute students 4 change -- has been working behind the scenes. they're going a step further in advocating ... this time -- reaching out to lawmakers in their first ever open forum. "this town hall is to get our politicians involved in really just spreading and expanding out to make a difference." "we're going to be voting, this is what we want and we want to see the change, and we want it to happen." the forum at woodrow wilson middle school will touch on gun laws and school safety. invited are state and local legislators -- and you too. bringing all sides together for not only discussion -- but solutions... "activisim has no age, and that even so we are just in high school... we're still reaching out to these people and trying to make a difference and it is working." for cervantes and pollom... "most people don't believe that we know what we're doing, and i think that's a big eye opener..." they've seen the opposition in their quest for change... but its part of the reason they're speaking up -- louder than ever. "i don't think we're gonna stop any time soon." the town hall is this friday -- april 20th -- in the auditorium at woodrow wilson middle school. it's from 6 to 8 ... and again it "is" open to the public. we also have these details and contact information for "terre haute students 4 change" on our website -- wthi- tv-dot-com. back to you.