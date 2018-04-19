Clear
Wednesday Late Forecast

Wednesday Late Forecast

Posted: Wed Apr 18 19:40:38 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Apr 18 19:40:38 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

tonight mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. breezy, with a west northwest wind 16 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. thursday cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 53. north northwest wind around 11 mph. thursday night clear, with a low around 31. north wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light after midnight
Terre Haute
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 53°
Robinson
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 50°
Zionsville
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 40°
Rockville
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 53°
Casey
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 53°
Brazil
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 53°
Marshall
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 53°
Freeze Warning!
