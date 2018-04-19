Clear
Carson's closing

Posted: Wed Apr 18 19:35:14 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Apr 18 19:35:15 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

closure. news 10 uncovered new bon-ton bankruptcy court documents filed today. "bon-ton" is the owner of carson's. among them is the "notice of filing of revised proposed form of sale order." the document includes a list of proposed store closures. that proposal includes the terre haute carson's location. we expect to learn more if and when bankruptcy court approves the proposal. the westgate technology park in odon,
