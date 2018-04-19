Speech to Text for Carson's closing

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

closure. news 10 uncovered new bon-ton bankruptcy court documents filed today. "bon-ton" is the owner of carson's. among them is the "notice of filing of revised proposed form of sale order." the document includes a list of proposed store closures. that proposal includes the terre haute carson's location. we expect to learn more if and when bankruptcy court approves the proposal. the westgate technology park in odon,