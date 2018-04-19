Speech to Text for Teacher self defense training

defense training to local school districts. today... vigo county school employees participated in the first class at "top guns" i terre haute. news 10's heather good was there and has the story. vigo county school corporation employees are learning more about how they can protect students during an active threat. they were invited to top guns in terre haute for free training... instructed by combat force academy. both top guns and the school corporation asked us not to record much of the training. they say they do not want a potential threat to know what they are learning. we did capture the start of the first class. covered: tom balitewicz, vcsc director of student services says, "i think training only makes you better in a real life situation." tom balitewicz, vcsc director of student services says, "it just makes that situation, if it does come up, a little bit easier to handle." those involved say this is a unique course educating those in the classroom how to stay alive... and keep others alive, too. imri morgenstern, combat force academy instructor says, "if we have a active shooter scenario going inside of a school we've already kind of failed in a way but in case something like that happens our last means of being able to act is the people who are actually present there and we have people and they should be trained on what they can do." more vigo county staff members will participate in another class and other districts are invited to do the same. administrators say they want parents to know this is the next step is school protection. tom balitewicz, vcsc director of student services says, "we're preparing ourselves for anything that may happen in our school corporation and we want to be ready for anything that would occur and preparing and planning is really the most important thing that we can do." in terre haute, heather good, news 10. school districts interested in this free training can contact top guns. turning to the weather department...