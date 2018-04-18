Clear

ISU Earth Day Celebration

ISU Earth Day Celebration

Posted: Wed Apr 18 15:41:08 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Apr 18 15:41:08 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for ISU Earth Day Celebration

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

indiana state university celebrated today with a special event! the university invited students and community members to a "green space" on campus. they took part in all kinds of fun activities. families made mats out of plastic bags. they also took home trees to plant in their own yards. community sustainability groups help put this event together every year. a group at indiana state university is
Terre Haute
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 42°
Robinson
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 41°
Zionsville
Broken Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 40°
Rockville
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 42°
Casey
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 35°
Brazil
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 42°
Marshall
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 42°
Windy and Colder
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It