Speech to Text for Linemen Appreciation Day

linemen-- those who work to keep the lights on. but as news 10's lacey clifton explains -- linemen -- and their families "both" deserve some recognition. brad phillips is a lineman with duke energy. he and his co- workers have been called far and wide to respond after disasters. "it's definitely rewarding to be able to assist other towns in their restoration. sometimes other towns in their restoration. sometimes people have been out for two and three days at a time, and being able to help them out and get their lights back on is definitely rewarding." but left behind when duty calls, is brad's wife megan, and their kids. "when he very first started i would always hate it whenever he left us as a matter of fact sometimes i still do. but we realize how important their job is and how many people they have that are you know, counting on them to restore their power." joshua longo and his wife jessica are also a "line family". jessica says she's proud of the work her husband does. but it doesn't come without a little worry. "they could get called out at any time or whenver it's storming and we're inside taking cover and then they're out in the middle of it risking, it's very scary. but i know i have my faith that god will bring them back safely and i pray a lot for that." the longo's and the phillips' share many of the same trials. but for the wives, it means holding down jobs, and all household and family responsibilities while their husbands are away. "it's hard for us, but it's just as hard if not harder for our families at home. and the only way you can interract with them is facetiming them on the phone. so it's just mentally challenging a lot of times." showing why every day you should thank a lineman, and their families. in terre haute -- lacey clifton -- news 10. you can show your support on social media by using the "hashtag" thank a lineman. earth day is this sunday...april 22nd.