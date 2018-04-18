Clear

Medical Alliance Style Show

and fundraising... today was the "spring style show" at "sycamore winery". it's put on by the vigo county medical alliance. the charity benefits indigent medical care and the wabash valley health center. funds go to providing health and dental care for those in vigo county who can't afford it. [b16]vigo co. medical alliance style show-sot "it's just a cause that's near and dear to my heart, my husband is a physician here in vigo county. and i think it's just nice for us as a community to be able to come together and give back." donations are still being accepted for this cause. if you'd like to donate -- find out how at wthi tv dot com. here's a way you can eat a good meal and support your local
