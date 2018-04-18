Speech to Text for Allergy Outlook for spring

spring comes warmer weather, but it also brings allergies for many people. luckily, there's a few simple things you can do around your home, small things that'll help keep you and your family stay healthy. we talked to "brandon and jeff pittenger" of "window world". they say something as simple as having curtains that are easy to clean can make a big difference in your allergies. "when you do have to have window coverings, everybody has to have window coverings, it's best to use a cotton or synthetic type of a window covering, something that's easily washable, you can throw in the washing machine." the "pittengers" also say cleaning your windows is a big help. along with making sure your windows are sealed around the outside. for more tips on how to prevent allergies, go to this story on our website, that's w-t-h-i-t-v dot com.