Beau Monde sale pending

located near deming park in terre haute. there's also a rezoning request for this property. news 10's "abby kirk" is "live in the area to tell us what this all means. [b8]beau monde development-live pkg according to the "rezoning" petition... "park place condominium l- l-c" wants to build duplexes on this property ---and "sell" ...not "rent" ...them as condos. the expected change...has residents talking.... signs are back up .... and--- a new message reads.... that a sale is pending for the "beau monde" property near ohio boulevard in terre haute. "it doesn't make me feel that comfortable." dick watatfill has mixed feelings about the proposed plan for luxury condos. "how close are they going to come up to the back of our homes." watafill's own back yard....is one of the empty lots... "give us some privacy." he says he worries with a new development...t he value of the neighborhood would go down.... "not detor the value of our properties." "over the years several developers tried to make this property into something...but the neighbors..were'nt too happy about it." "the change in expectation. folks built their homes here and invested in them." brian payne also neighbors a side of the property up for sale. news 10 spoke with payne about "2" years ago. "the change in expectation. folks built their homes here and invested in them." at that time, he was frustrtated with the "the change in expectation. folks built their homes here and invested in them." at that time, he was frustrtated with the proposed plan so, he dedicated his time to spreading the word ----from street signs ...to a website....when there was a debate to put luxury apartments on the property. "it might have changed the neighborhood." now---he says he has high hopes with "l-l-c" can do. "im optimistic...i really am." the new developers say they estimate more than "30" duplexes built on this property... condos selling anywhere from 180 to 200-thousands dollars. "i think we will be able to work out the concerns that the commnunity has...but also get a good development in there." i did reach out to developers and they say they believe it is inappropriate to comment before talking to surrounding homeowners themselves .... the city council will consider the "rezoning" on may 10-th. for now, live in terre haute, abby kirk, news10. back to you.