Wednesday Early Forecast

Posted: Wed Apr 18 15:16:26 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Apr 18 15:16:27 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

west northwest wind 16 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. thursday cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 53. north northwest wind around 11 mph. thursday night clear, with a low around 31. north wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light after midnight low around 35.
Terre Haute
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 42°
Robinson
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 41°
Zionsville
Broken Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 40°
Rockville
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 42°
Casey
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 35°
Brazil
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 42°
Marshall
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 42°
