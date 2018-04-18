Speech to Text for Fork in the Road: Greathouse of Pizza

week", we're featuring "the final 4"! "today".. "our fork in the roa crew" features stop number-"3".. "greathouse of pizza". and "greathouse of pizza".. in casey, illinois.. is no stranger "to the final fork".. so, "the crew" was excited to see what trent the owner had in store for them. the judges sampled the deep dish of course.. but they also tried a caremlized crust deep dish, a philly cheese steak pizza, and a sweet and sour pizza called "the s-s eggroll".....only to be topped off with some strawberry shortcake knots. "trent says".. that making "the final four" is "a huge honor".. and he's greatful to his loyal customers who voted for his restaurant every week. [e3]greathouse of pizza final fork-sot vo //////// "it would be amazing, i mean i wouldn't know what to say because we are such a small little mom and pop place, it seems like we keep getting busier every year because of them and their voting. " ///////// "the judges say" .. "that greathouse of pizza" did "not" dissappoint. "they say" the food left a serious impression.. they recommend "all pizza lovers" to stop by for a slice or two! looking ahead to tomorrow.. you-at-home will be