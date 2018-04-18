Speech to Text for Westgate Hotel at Crane

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

indiana headlines! ground officially was tossed this afternoon.. for the 1st hotel at westgate at crane technology park. construction of the "72"-unit hotel.. can now move forward! news 10's "garrett brown".. attended the groundbreaking that wrapped-up just a few hours ago.. and he joins us now "live" from odon. "garrett".. //////// yes susie this open patch of ground that i am currently standing on will soon be transformed. it will become a new hotel for the west gate crane area. its located just us 231 just south of interstate 69. earlier today people from all over the area came to be part of the ground breaking. eventually this property will be turned into a 72 unit hotel. it will become both a sleep inn but also a mainstay hotel. this will allow people to stay longer periods of time. overall this will a huge benefit to greene county and surrounding areas. one of those being nswc crane navy base. co owners mike and debbie hicks say they are exited to bring this new business to the area. its one they feel is desperately needed. //////// //////// ""we think we know and we're sure we know the market in this area and there no question in our minds that theres a significant need for a modern hotel." ///////// now coming up at the top of the hour.. hear from a representative from crane. also hear the county's hopes with this new addition to this growing technology park. reporting live from westgate. im news 10s garrett brown back to you. //////////