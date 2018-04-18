Clear

Garrett Sands vigil preview

Posted: Wed Apr 18 15:08:44 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Apr 18 15:08:44 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Garrett Sands vigil preview

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

birthday. "garrett sands" was shot and killed last month at a house party. "tomorrow".. friends and family are holding a candlelight vigil. it would've been "his 18th birthday'. the vigil is set for tomorrow night at 8:30. it will be held "at terre haute south vigo high school's parking lot". "the event" is "open to the public". [b18]first weather-wx "it's give and take"
