Franklin Fennell sentencing on Thursday

Posted: Wed Apr 18 15:07:34 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

i set".. "for a former vigo county school corporation employee". "franklin fennell" faces "33"-to-"37" months "in federal prison". this comes after "a jury" convicted him "of wire fraud" and "stealing federal funds". you'll recall "the f-b-i" arrested "fennell" and "frank shahadey" for an alleged kickback scheme. "news 10" will travel to indianapolis "for fennell's sentencing". you'll learn about "the judge's decision" both on air and on-line. "2"-more "executive sessions" are scheduled
