Clear

Chris McKinney in court

Chris McKinney in court

Posted: Wed Apr 18 15:06:44 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Apr 18 15:06:44 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Chris McKinney in court

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

fall".. "for resisting arrest". "chris mckinney" posted bond last week "following his arrest". "vigo county deputies".. arrested the church pastor.. after "they say".. he confronte an officer in a parking lot. "deputies" followed "mckinney" to his home.. where "they say".. "things escalated". "mckinney" was briefly hospitalized prior to going to jail. "a special prosecutor" has been assigned to this case. [b10]x tomorrow-vo "new tomorrow".. "sentencing
Terre Haute
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 42°
Robinson
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 41°
Zionsville
Broken Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 40°
Rockville
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 42°
Casey
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 35°
Brazil
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 42°
Marshall
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 42°
Windy and Colder
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It