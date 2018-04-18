Speech to Text for Tuesday Night Chase in Terre Haute

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

chase ends on terre haute's east-side. it happened last night. "indiana state police say".. the driver of a pick-up truck turned the wrong way onto ohio street. and that's when "the chase" began.. going through parking areas of terre haute's city hall.. and the vigo county jail. "police say".. "the driver".. just "17"-years of age.. reache speeds in excess of "100"-miles per hour.. traveling through deming park.. and then the retail area of state road-"46". "the chase ended" a short time later. "police say".. "th juvenile" was arrested on a number of charges.. including: "resisting law enforcement using a vehicle", "reckless driving", and "criminal recklessness with a vehicle". "the minor" was also cited "for several traffic violations". "a new court date filed".. for suspect "connected