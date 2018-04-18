Speech to Text for The Vigo County Prosecutor's Office releases its report on a recent police action shooting

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

top story. as we have new information in a deadly standoff investigation -- in terre haute. last month -- mikey reynolds led terre haute and state police -- on a "20" hour standoff. police suspected him... in a double-shooting. state police swat officers -- ultimately shot and killed reynolds. that's after officers say -- he threatened them. today's news conference was planned -- to let us know what charges, if any, would be filed. news 10's jon swaner was there. he joins us now live from the courthouse -- with what happened. ////////// melissa, the prosecutors office looked into whether the state police shooting of reynolds was justified, as well as a shot fired by a city police sniper in the early stages of the standoff. prosecutor terry modesitt confirmed those shootings were justified. however, we told you that confirmed those shootings were justified. however, we told you that charges could still be filed against others involved in this incident. modesitt confirmed that's the case. indiana state police arrested james dean blair last night. after escaping his home on first avenue, reynolds went to blair's home on fourth avenue. [b5]standoff prosecutor results live-sot "sometime after arriving at the blair home, blair transported reynolds to wal-mart and back. the activity just mentioned which indicates some assistance to reynolds has resulted in the arrest of james d. blair. " ///// blair will be in court later this week to face charges of false informing and assisting a criminal. he's currently in the vigo county jail. tonight on news 10 first at five and also at six, i'll have more on what state police uncovered in this investigation, including what kinds of weapons reynolds had, how many rounds he fired, and why modesitt found the police shootings to be justified. we're live at the vigo county courthouse, i'm news 10's jon swaner. back to you. now -- let's check in with storm team