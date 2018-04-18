Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

Clear

afternoon - with scattered showers possible around the drive out. we dry out tonight, but it will be breezy, cloudy and cold with a low at 35. cloudy tomorrow morning, but the sky will clear as the day goes on. we finish sunny with a high at 52. into the low 30s again tomorrow night.
Terre Haute
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 42°
Robinson
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 41°
Zionsville
Broken Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 40°
Rockville
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 42°
Casey
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 35°
Brazil
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 42°
Marshall
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 42°
Windy and Colder
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

