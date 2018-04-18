Clear

Semi Rollover at US 41 & Coxville Road

Please avoid the area

Posted: Wed Apr 18 09:39:10 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Apr 18 09:39:10 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Semi Rollover at US 41 & Coxville Road

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

about to re-open in parke county. [b8]semi rollover parke co-vo off top that's after -- a semi-truck... overturned around "7" this morning! just take a look at this video! this is on "u-s" 41 -- in parke county. the accident happened between "lyford"... and "mecca drivers in both towns are being re-routed. the semi was carrying -- "scrap cars". according to police -- the cars started to fall off the side -- causing the semi to overturn. thankfully, the driver walked away with minor injuries. [b9]barbara bush-vo former first lady -- "barbara bush"
