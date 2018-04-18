Home
News
Local News
Crime
Education
Health
Indiana
Illinois
Southern Indiana
US & World
Video
Bicentennial
Campaign 2018
Weather
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Fish and Game Forecast
Hey Kevin!
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radars
Tower Cams
Weather Blog
Sports
College
High School
Indiana State
Rick's Rallies
Features
Off the Beaten Path
Community Calendar
Community Spotlight
Contests
Fork Favorites
Fork In The Road
Golden Apple
Healthy Living
Job Watch 10
Make a Difference
Pros That Know
Pump Watch
Report It
Watch
CBS News Livestream
Eye On Terre Haute
Morning & Midday Interviews
Pet Saver
Pledge of Allegiance
Prime Real Estate
Television Schedule
About Us
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
News Team
Text Alerts
Clear
Home
News
Local News
Crime
Education
Health
Indiana
Illinois
Southern Indiana
US & World
Video
Bicentennial
Campaign 2018
Weather
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Fish and Game Forecast
Hey Kevin!
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radars
Tower Cams
Weather Blog
Sports
College
High School
Indiana State
Rick's Rallies
Features
Off the Beaten Path
Community Calendar
Community Spotlight
Contests
Fork Favorites
Fork In The Road
Golden Apple
Healthy Living
Job Watch 10
Make a Difference
Pros That Know
Pump Watch
Report It
Watch
CBS News Livestream
Eye On Terre Haute
Morning & Midday Interviews
Pet Saver
Pledge of Allegiance
Prime Real Estate
Television Schedule
About Us
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
News Team
Text Alerts
Full Press Conference on a recent police action shooting and standoff.
Full Press Conference
Posted: Wed Apr 18 08:04:14 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Apr 18 09:42:30 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold
Terre Haute
Clear
49°
Hi: 70° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 42°
More Weather
Robinson
Clear
48°
Hi: 74° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 41°
More Weather
Zionsville
Broken Clouds
46°
Hi: 57° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 40°
More Weather
Rockville
Clear
49°
Hi: 60° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 42°
More Weather
Casey
Overcast
45°
Hi: 67° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 35°
More Weather
Brazil
Clear
49°
Hi: 65° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 42°
More Weather
Marshall
Clear
49°
Hi: 71° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 42°
More Weather
Windy and Colder
Planner
Temps
Radar
Most Popular Stories
Police say teen reaches 100 mph during high-speed chase through Terre Haute
The Vigo County Prosecutor's Office releases its report on a recent police action shooting and standoff.
Traffic Alert: Semi Rollover at US 41 & Coxville Road
A local coffee shop has a grand reopening
Woman killed in emergency landing identified
Actress Jenna Fischer encourages students during Indiana visit
West Terre Haute house fire that left family of seven homeless ruled accidental
Terre Haute pastor will stand trial this fall for resisting arrest
Another anchor store at the Honey Creek Mall looks to be closing
Linton teacher turns herself in after being accused of having sexual relationship with student
Latest Video
Hey Kevin - Rent a Puppy
Rent a Puppy at ISU
ISU Earth Day Celebration
Linemen Appreciation Day
Community Day
Medical Alliance Style Show
Allergy Outlook for spring
Beau Monde sale pending
Wednesday Early Forecast
Fork in the Road: Greathouse of Pizza
In Case You Missed It
Educators learn how to better protect students
Actress Jenna Fischer encourages students during Indiana visit
VP Mike Pence to attend tax event in Indianapolis next week
Communities can apply for grants for railroad crossing projects
Holocaust survivor speaks about genocide in Syria
Police make 2 arrests in fatal shooting of 1-year-old Malaysia Robson
Pets abandoned in rural communities
Majority of Hoosier parents say kids are safe at school
Cubs / White Sox Baseball on WTHI-TV
WISU hosts All Things Considered