SMWC fails to Brescia

Pomeroys drop double-header

against brush- uh... we pick up the action in game two.....kerri schrock singles to center to score hollie jones, who went 4-5 in the game for saint mary of the woods... kelsey young was a hitting machine in high school....the former terre haute north lady patriot getting it done for the pomeroys now, she drives in two with her base-hit.. rough day for saint mary-of-the-woods, they drop both games of the doubleheader .... the pacers-cavs continue their first
