South Vermillion softball beats North Vermillion

Lady Wildcats won 4-2

Posted: Tue Apr 17 20:20:24 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Apr 17 20:20:25 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

clash on the softball diamond between south vermillion and north vermillion.... north vee couldn't catch up to regan godfrey....the south vee pitcher was bringing the heat on a chilly tuesday night .... the south vermillion offense has so many good bats...mallory clarkson with an infield single that scores one... south vermillion wins 4-2, lady wildcats have won three straight wrc games... [e5]isu purdue-vo in the past indiana state baseball has
