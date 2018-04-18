Speech to Text for South Vermillion softball beats North Vermillion

clash on the softball diamond between south vermillion and north vermillion.... north vee couldn't catch up to regan godfrey....the south vee pitcher was bringing the heat on a chilly tuesday night .... the south vermillion offense has so many good bats...mallory clarkson with an infield single that scores one... south vermillion wins 4-2, lady wildcats have won three straight wrc games...