South Vermillion baseball beats North Vermillion

Wildcats 6-0

Posted: Tue Apr 17 20:19:14 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Apr 17 20:19:14 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for South Vermillion baseball beats North Vermillion

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

to stay unbeaten, they hosted their county rival north vermillion ... it didn't take long for the wildcats to strike....matthew panagouleas singles to left, scoring cooper terry in the first.... i know the panagouleas family watches sports 10, i hope the dvr the show tonight because matthew is all over our highlights, he delivers another rbi base-hit south vermillion wins six-nothing, cooper terry struck out 10 in the victory.... wildcats are now six and ohh on the season .... we also had a county
