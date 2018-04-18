Speech to Text for ISU falls in extra innings to Purdue

success against the big ten, but the sycamores this year are winless so far at ohh and two... isu getting another chance with a big ten opponent tonight, as they welcomed purdue to bob warn field... the boilermakers didn't get the memo not to test chris ayers.....the sycamore left fielder gets purdue trying to stretch a single into a double.... isu trailed one-nothing going to the sixth, but dane gee- zler fixes that ....he gets the good guys on the scoreboard with a deep double to center to tie the game at one.... this game went to extra innings....10th inning.....purdue loses the bases with one out.... boilers get a sac fly to right center to take the lead.... purdue would add another run, to win 3-1 over the sycamores in 10 innings.....